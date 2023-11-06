SouthState Corp Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

STZ stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.74. 248,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,805. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.