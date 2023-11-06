SouthState Corp Has $21.70 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. 2,695,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,582,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.