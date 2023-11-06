SouthState Corp Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $188.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,885. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.