SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.94. 908,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,500. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

