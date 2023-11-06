SouthState Corp Sells 1,213 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,080. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

