SouthState Corp Sells 22,892 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 4,821,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,160,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

