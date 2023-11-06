SouthState Corp Sells 425 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.58. 353,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $315.15 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

