SouthState Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 633,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,053. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

