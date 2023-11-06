SouthState Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

