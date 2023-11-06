SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 4.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548,116 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.60. 452,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.