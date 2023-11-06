SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. 1,672,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,763. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

