SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,930,000 after buying an additional 779,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 311,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,336. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

