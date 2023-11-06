SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $60.32. 601,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,793. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

