SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.69. 124,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

