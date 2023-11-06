SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.91. 20,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,823. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $158.71 and a one year high of $233.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

