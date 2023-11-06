Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$42.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$38.43 and a 52-week high of C$56.40.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.2695606 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

