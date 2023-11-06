STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 185,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 773,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 7.0 %

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at $370,227,795.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 350,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,838,763. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

