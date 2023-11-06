STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 2.1% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.90. 122,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

