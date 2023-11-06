Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

