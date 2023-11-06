Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $26.67

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at €26.67 ($28.37), but opened at €27.86 ($29.64). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €27.28 ($29.02), with a volume of 32,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($34.75).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.56 and a 200-day moving average of €30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

