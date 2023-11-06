StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.