StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.