StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

