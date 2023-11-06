StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

PLM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

