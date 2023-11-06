StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
PLM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.