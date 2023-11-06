StockNews.com Lowers Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

WIRE stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

