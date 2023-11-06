Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.45

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.55, with a volume of 7153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.80.
SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
