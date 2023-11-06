Summit Insights Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07.

In other news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

