Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.33% of Summit Materials worth $194,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 527,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 425,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

