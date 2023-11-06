Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 5.6%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.89. 423,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 562,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146 over the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.