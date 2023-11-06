Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TH opened at $13.65 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 7,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $111,191.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

