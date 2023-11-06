Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.60. 25,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.40 and a 200 day moving average of $403.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.