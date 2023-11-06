Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

