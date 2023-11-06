TeraWulf (WULF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 937,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,620.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 306,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 288,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

