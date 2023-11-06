Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $223.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

