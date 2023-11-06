Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 4,328 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

C stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

