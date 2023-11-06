Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $281.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

