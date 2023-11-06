Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $208.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $189.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $211.81.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

