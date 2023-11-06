Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,547 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

