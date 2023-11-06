Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,095,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $8,075,197. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $197.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

