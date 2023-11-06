Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.02 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $247.14 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

