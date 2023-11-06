Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $112.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

