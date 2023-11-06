Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $331.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $254.00 and a 52 week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,566 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

