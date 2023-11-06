Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 14,620 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

