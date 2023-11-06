Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 318 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,970. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $770.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $743.19 and a 200-day moving average of $752.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $578.90 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

