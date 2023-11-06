Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 93.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19,509.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 211,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

NYSE:CSL opened at $270.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

