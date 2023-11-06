Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,695 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Jabil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

