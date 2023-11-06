The Arena Group (AREN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Arena Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The Arena Group stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

About The Arena Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 186.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 378,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 726.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,997 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

