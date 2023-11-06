The Arena Group (AREN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Arena Group Stock Down 3.5 %
The Arena Group stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Arena Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.