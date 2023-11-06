The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. AZEK comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of AZEK worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

AZEK Stock Down 2.2 %

AZEK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.