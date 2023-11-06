The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.04. 4,230,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

