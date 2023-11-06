The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $60.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Fortinet by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 198,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,455 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 71,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

