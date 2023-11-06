The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $294.56. The company had a trading volume of 715,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

